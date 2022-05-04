Should we believe Kartik on this?

Kartik was going to work in Karan Johar's movie Dostana 2 along with Jhanvi Kapoor. But due to some unsaid reasons Dharma production had released a statement where they mentioned that Kartik won't be working with them. Since this news was confirmed many people had started to make a big deal and made assumptions. Now, Kartik is on the floors promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 along with Kiara Advani.

During the promotions of the same he was questioned on the whole Dostana 2 drama. His response was,"I just focus on my work. That's all I would like to say on this. Look at my line-up. What happens, at times, is people make 'baat ka batangad'. There is nothing more to it. No one has so much time. Everybody just wants to work, do good work. Other than that, things are just rumors."

Well if Kartik is to be believed then everything is good between the stars but do you think there the actor can be lying? What are your thoughts on this?