Should we judge Sara Ali Khan for wishing a happy birthday to Amit Shah?

Bollywood seems to be the target again of many agencies just like last year. After Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan's arrest in the drugs case, there seems to be a fear among Bollywood people. Yesterday, Ananya Panday was also questioned by the NCB but she denied having supplied any drugs to Aryan. Amidst all this, Sara Ali Khan, who was also questioned in the drugs-related case last year, tweeted something.

She wished a happy birthday to the Home Minister of India, Amit Shah. Many users saw this as a desperate attempt in trying to be in the good books of the current regime. She was also trolled by many for the same.

But can we judge her for that tweet? I mean right now the scene is that anyone can be a target and can be sent to jail even without any evidence. What do you think of this?