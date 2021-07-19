Shouldn't Bollywood Actor Anupam Kher get more Credit for being Successful in Hollywood like Irrfan Khan did?

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher began his career with Saaransh in 1984 and even won the Filmfare Award for his first performance. He has not stopped delivering exceptional performances ever since his debut and after 37 years in the industry, the actor is the recipient of Padma Bhushan Award, Padma Shri Award, two National Film Awards and eight Filmfare Awards.

The 66 year old actor has not only conquered the Hindi film industry but also successfully established himself in Hollywood. He has appeared in several international movies like Golden Globe nominated Bend It Like Beckham, Oscar-Winning Silver Linings Playbook, BAFTA nominated The Boy With The Topknot, New Amsterdam and many others. In spite of being part of such well-known international projects, the actor is not given enough credit for representing India and Bollywood in Hollywood.

Whenever we think of Bollywood actors who made our country and our Hindi Film Industry proud in Hollywood, names like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan and Aishwarya Rai instantly pops up in our mind and we often forget to even mention Anupam Kher in that list.

Why doesn’t Anupam Kher who is now working on his 519th film receive the same love, respect and recognition like Irrfan Khan or Priyanka Chopra?