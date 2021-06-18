Shouldn't Disha Patani concentrate on doing more meaningful roles rather than just doing item songs?

From her ‘Slow motion’ song in Bharat movie to ‘Do you love’ me in Baaghi 3 Disha Patani has done quite a number of item songs in Bollywood. Now according to latest news Disha is selected to do an item song in Allu Arjun’s upcoming movie ‘Pushpa’. Pushpa is helmed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri movie makers and will be a pan India film. Disha will be seen shaking a leg with south super star Allu Arjun, though there is no official confirmation regarding the same as there were also news that other Bollywood beauties like Urvashi Rautela, Shraddha Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were also approached to do this item number in the film. But my question is why is Disha doing so many item songs, shouldn’t she be concentrating on doing more meaningful roles in the films?