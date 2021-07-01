Shouldn't Shah Rukh have prioritised Raju Hirani film before?

Shah Rukh chose the YRF spy thriller Pathan to make his bigscreen comeback with after 3 years. But while that film is being helmed by Sidharth Anand, SRK ensured he was working on other films too so that he had multiple releases ready by the time things improved.

But, shouldn't he have done the Raju Hirani film before? Pathan in my opinion is a high risk film. Sidhanrth Anand doesn't guarantee success, Spy universe is untested, action is a tricky genre and Shah Rukh hasn't had great luck off late. In this scenario, shouldn't he have chosen to make his comeback with Raju Hirani's next?

Raju Hirani is a filmmaker who virtually guarantees you a good film. He dramatizes things, so does Shah Rukh. He plays on emotions, so does Shah Rukh. He is loved by the mainstream masses, so is Shah Rukh. With so much in place, Shah Rukh should have done his film before. Of course Raju did not have a ready script while YRF did.

But Pathan could be dangerous. While it could propel into one of the biggest hits ever, there is the flip side which could put it in a zone of uncertainty. Anand L Rai's Zero was being considered a very safe film and yet it ranked. At this point, okayi very safe should have been the priority