Is Shraddha Kapoor in Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone's league of acting or Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon's?

Shraddha Kapoor has been in the industry for a while. However, she hasn't quite been bracketed into any particular league of actresses. She started out in Bollywood around the time Parineeti Chopra and Alia Bhatt did. While Alia actually entered into showbiz at a young age, she's made an impact. Critics might argue that it's because of Karan Johar handing her good scripts, but she has propelled herself into the category and space of Deepika Padukone undoubtedly.





Both Alia and Deepika have carried films like Highway and Raazi for the former, and Piku and Ram Leela by the latter. But Shraddha, meanwhile, isn't really in that league yet. So, I was wondering which group she fits with in terms of acting. Keeping much later newcomers like Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday away, I can only think of Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon alternatively.





Do you also think that Kiara and Kriti are Shraddha's competitors in the industry (in a healthy way, of course)?