Shraddha Kapoor Approached To Star Opposite Kartik Aaryan In Tezaab Remake?

Producer Murad Khetani told a reputable outlet in May of this year that he had purchased the remake rights to the 1988 hit movie Tezaab starring Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. He had previously revealed that the remake would be updated for the present era and that pre-production on the film would begin soon.





The role of Madhuri Dixit in the remake has reportedly been offered to Shraddha Kapoor. According to a source who spoke to a news portal, the producers are eager to stake their bet on this new jodi because Shraddha and Kartik haven't yet shared the screen in any movies.





For the cast of the Tezaab remake, the producers were seeking for a reputable name and a new Jodi. Kartik and Shraddha have not yet appeared together on screen, so if things work out, they would like to bet on this pairing.





The report further stated that Shraddha is considering the offer and is yet to sign the dotted line.





Are you excited?