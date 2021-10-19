Shraddha Kapoor to be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' ?

Nitesh Tiwari known for making all-time blockbuster movies like Dangal, Chhichhore, Bareilly Ki Barfi, is now on the verge on of directing his next 'Ramayana'.

According to the latest reports, Hrithik Roshan & Ranbir Kapoor have been approached for the movie after attending a closed-door meeting but now there is a buzz created that who is going to be the female lead of the movie. There were reports that Deepika Padukone is going to play a role of Sita but according to latest reports the movie is going to be a multi-starrer made on a budget of Rs. 750 crore.

Now, there have been reports that Shraddha Kapoor is going to be a part of this big project. She will be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan for the first time & Ranbir Kapoor for the second.

Apart from that, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor on her next movie directed by Luv Ranjan which is untitled as of now. She also has a Nagin trilogy, Chaalbaaz in London in the pipeline.

What are your thoughts on this, would you love to see Shraddha Kapoor in this epic drama by Nitesh Tiwari?