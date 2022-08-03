The third instalment of the Aashiqui franchise has been officially announced. Actor Kartik Aaryan is slated to star in the third instalment of the mega hit movie Aashiqui, which will be released in theatres 22 years back.





Everyone is curious as to who will play the female lead opposite Kartik Aaryan in this movie. Well, Shraddha Kapoor isn't there. Shraddha Kapoor, an actress who co-starred with Aditya Roy Kapur in the 2013 smash blockbuster Aashiqui 2, talked about how she was left out of the third instalment of the film Aashiqui.





When questioned about why she won't be appearing in the third Aashiqui movie, Shraddha Kapoor responded that the plot of Aashiqui 2 had a great ending.





She expressed her belief that being a part of Aashiqui 3 would not be possible. She believes that Rahul's and Aarohi's story, as portrayed by Aditya Roy Kapoor, is pretty well over. The saga of Aarohi comes to a close when he dies. They were cast in a way that made no sense. She remarked that it's incredible that the filmmakers are still working on it and that both Aashiqui and Aashiqui 2 touched a lot of people's emotions, and she is confident that the third one will too.





