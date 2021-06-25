Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming movies!

Shraddha was last seen in the film Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff has quite a list of upcoming films she’s reportedly starring in, here are some of them:

‘Naagin’ (trilogy). Director - Vishal Furia. Shraddha will be essaying a role of a ‘Icchadari Naagin’ (shapeshifting serpent, who can transform to look as if it is human). It will be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi. The actress had also taken to social media to talk about the news of the film and playing the character of an Icchadari Naagin onscreen.

‘Chaalbaaz in London’. Director - Pankaj Parashar (who has also directed the film ‘Chaalbaaz’ as well). Shraddha will be seen playing a double role in the film, which is a remake of the 1989 classic starring Sridevi. It will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Ahmad Khan. The announcement video for the film is already out too!

Luv Ranjan directed film (untitled). Shraddha will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the Rom-Com. Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor are also said to be starring in the film, reportedly playing the parents of Ranbir’s character.

Jackky Bhagnani’s next production (untitled). Recent reports state that Shraddha had signed another Rom-Com film by Jackky Bhagnani’s production house ‘Pooja Entertainment’. Reportedly, she may even to reunite with her Stree costar, Rajkummar Rao for the film!