Shraddha Kapoor upcoming movies that could give her the top spot in Bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor, the daughter of veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, has secured some major projects, indicating that she is currently among the top choices of directors. Shraddha is without a doubt Bollywood's latest stunning rising star.





Aashiqui 2, Haider, Half Girlfriend, Haseena, and other films by Shraddha Kapoor established her status in the industry. With Stree, Shraddha made a big comeback. Although Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Saaho failed to live up to expectations, fans were thrilled to see her in Saaho opposite Bahubali star Prabhas.





So, here are the upcoming movies by Shraddha KAPOOR IN 2022 AND 2023.





NAAGIN

Shraddha Kapoor plays Nagin, a modern-day version of the famous actress Sridevi's character. Shraddha will play Ichhadhaari Naagin, a role formerly played by Sridevi and Rekha.





STREE 2

The sequel to Amar Kaushik's mega blockbuster horror comedy Stree (2018) will be released soon, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.





CHAALBAAZ in LONDON

The comedy film ChaalBaaz, directed by Panjak Parashar, is currently in production in London. Little is known about the film, but Shraddha Kapoor plays the leading lady.





CHANDA MAMA DOOR KE

Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan directs and Viki Rajani produces Chanda Mama Door Ke, a Hindi science-fiction space film. Sushant Singh Rajput was meant to play a major role in the film, but his death has placed the project on hold.





DHADKAN 2

According to reports, Shraddha Kapoor, Sooraj Pancholi, and Fawad Khan will star in the Dharmesh Darshan-directed Dhadkan (2000) sequel.





LUV RANJAN'S NEXT

Shraddha Kapoor will romance Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in a film directed by Luv Ranjan. However, the film is set to release on January 26, 2023, clashing with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter.