Shruthi Haasan speaks about her relationship status!

Shruthi Haasan is one of the most successful actress in the south film industry. The actress has acted in many films and has gained her popularity because of her hard work and not because of her father's name. Shruthi Haasan is quite vocal about her relationship with Santanu Hazarika. In a recent interview spoke about her relationship status. She said, "Oh, come on! Don't fake it. I know what the next question is: 'Who is Shruti Haasan's boyfriend Santanu Hazarika?' Because I have googled this and I have died laughing because there are a whole string of questions that come associated with Santanu that are really, really hilarious. So, yeah, I am dating."

Don't you think Shruthi and Santanu look cute together?