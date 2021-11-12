Shruti Haasan finally talks about her love life!!

Shruti Haasan is currently dating Santanu Hazarika.





The actor opened up about her love story while talking on Mandira Bedi's talk show The Love Laugh Live Show. When Mandira enquired if she wanted to hide the relationship with Shantanu, Shruti said, “I hid a lot in the past. I have been very particular. I have been like, ‘Oh my God, I am totally single’ for the longest time. Because people were like ‘you have to appear that way, you have to appear desirable, available’. And one day I was like, ‘For whom? For what?’ I also felt like it was disrespectful to my partner-- to hide it. It may or may not work out, we don't know but I think its important to respect your environment and the people in it.”





Mandira went on to ask Shruti to share the qualities she would like to have in her life partner. "I would be looking for compatibility. It means many things. It's just not enough that you love the same things. It's that you have the same set of how you want to approach life, that you don't have major clashes when it comes to finances, religious decisions, ways of life," replied Shruti, adding that her current partner had around 80% of the things she would want in her man.





What do you think about this couple? Do you appreciate Shruti's effort?