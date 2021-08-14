Siddhant, Ananya And Deepika's Latest Film Wrap BTS Depicts 'Pure Love And Joy', Don't You Think?

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday recently wrapped up the filming process for Shakun Batra's next, which is said to be a new-age love story, depicting the first moments of love. The upcoming flick is one of the highest anticipated movies of the year, and these unseen BTS pictures will surely get you all excited and curious for the film, if you weren't before.





Taking to Instagram all the three stars shared a bunch of cute, never-seen-before pictures from the sets of the untitled film, expressing their love and gratitude towards one another. Sharing beautiful memories of friendship, the string of photos began with the trio cuddling in bed while posing for the camera. Other pictures included candid shots of the actors between scenes, along with some other fun stills. What do you think of this wonderful bond that the three stars share? Don't you think such teamwork and understanding within co-stars is important for a film to do well on the big-screen?