Siddhant Chaturvedi's journey restores my faith in Bollywood. What do you think?

Siddhant Chaturvedi is an emerging star and one of the most talked-about names in Bollywood right now. Post 'Gully Boy', his career skyrocketed and he is now doing multiple films under big banners like Yash Raj and Excel.

Starting out with minor roles in series like 'Life Sahi Hai' and 'Inside Edge', Sid has now a number of big projects under his kitty like 'Phone Bhoot ', 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' and Shakun Batra's next. He shared a series of pics on Instagram stating that he cheated fate as people thought he would get a job and settle.

Don't you think seeing a talented outsider finally tasting the success he deserves is good? It restores my faith in the whole system of Bollywood. What about you?