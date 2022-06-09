Siddhanth Kapoor Drug Case: Is Shraddha Kapoor involved as well?

Bengaluru police have detained Bollywood actor Siddhanth Kapoor and four others on Sunday night for allegedly ingesting narcotics during a rave party held in a five-star hotel in the city.

Siddhanth Kapoor is the younger brother of Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor and the son of Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor.

There are a lot of rumours coming that Shraddha might be involved as well, however, this might not be true.

The last time Shraddha was involved in any drug case was during the Sushant Singh Rajput case. She denied the consumption of drugs, and she just used CBD oil as Medicine for External purposes.