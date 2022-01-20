Is Siddharth Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone's film Gehraiyaan about Infidelity?

The official trailer of the upcoming movie Gehraiyaan released today in the afternoon which stars Deepika Padukone, Siddharth Chaturvedhi, Ananya Pandey and Dhairya Karwa. The trailer became hit in an instance as it caught many peoples eyes and everyone are loving the intense romance taking place between Deepika Padukone and Siddharth Chaturvedi. The movie is directed by none other than Shakun Batra and this is a modern romance drama and which is co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Production.

The movie is all about beneath the surface complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones' life path. Looks like its more about finding self-love and how modern relationships are complicated!

Gehraiyaan will release on 11th February on the Amazon Prime!