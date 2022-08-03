Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to star in a dharma film?

According to rumours, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani from the Shershaah movie will appear in another Dharma movie.





The pair will star in a rom-com film that will be produced by Karan Johar and directed by Shashank Khaitan (of Badrinath Ki Dulhania fame).





Sid and Kiara recently met in-depth with Shashank, and the couple has accepted in principle to take part in Shashank's romantic comedy. The paperwork is still pending, but if everything goes according to plan, the movie will start shooting by the end of this year.





Sid-Kiara are also working together for another film called –Adal Badal, backed by Sunir Kheterpal.





Now we have another power-couple