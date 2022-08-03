Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's next film title is Adal Badal?

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, a rumoured pair, stole fans' hearts in Shershaah. According to rumours, Sid and Kiara will soon work together on a love story.

According to reports, Sidharth and Kiara will reunite for a romantic comedy with a'soul' connection. The name of the rumoured couple's future film is Adal Badal. According to reports, the Sunir Kheterpal-produced film would centre on a mystical event in which the souls of Sidharth and Kiara are swapped.

The following film starring Sidharth and Kiara will be a love story. The central mystery of the love story involves the exchange of both of their souls. The two will appear in the movie "Adal Badal" in a never-before-seen avatar. A lot of VFX and CGI work will also be used in the romantic comedy. The two will never appear in any love story quite like this one. Sid and Kiara are both very eager to work together on this.