Siddharth Malhotra had a promising debut, but then what went wrong?

Siddharth Malhotra had an amazing debut in Karan Johar's 2012 film 'Student of the Year.' It was also the maiden film of Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. The film, its songs, the amazing trio, and everything was well received. Many critics praised their performances and noted that Siddharth was the center of the story.

Having been blessed with great looks and a nice physique, Siddharth was a cut above the rest. However, many years later he seems to be struggling on a lot of fronts. His acting skills as well as his script choices have not been up to the mark. While his contemporaries who had the same starting point (Alia and Varun) have been doing some great work that has been critical and commercial hits.

Maybe we had way too much expectation from Siddharth. Because these days, it is pretty evident that his acting range is limited, not to mention that he struggles with expressions. Sid now has a massive film coming up titled 'Shershaah' where he is portraying Captain Vikram Batra. My fingers are crossed.

What do you think of Siddharth Malhotra as an actor?