Siddharth Shukla's family will gift his fans this emotional gesture on his birthday

The death of Sidharth Shukla, the heartthrob of millions, shocked the country. The actor's death came as a shock to his fans, who were unable to comprehend the news and appeared to have yet to come to grips with the fact that he was no longer among us.





Shukla's family, it appears, has realised this and has chosen to treat his admirers to something special on the actor's birthday. Sidharth Shukla, who celebrates his birthday on December 12th, has always enjoyed a simple and intimate birthday party. This year, the actor would have turned 41 years old.





Shukla's family is planning to give fans a rap that he recorded this summer as a present. On Sidharth's birth anniversary, his family intends to reveal it.





Earlier in the summers, Sidharth Shukla had recorded a rap. The rap was simply intended to be a test, but his family has opted to release it for his admirers. G Skillz, who has also composed countless Punjabi tunes, composed the music for the untitled rap. According to rumours, the rap's lyrics were composed by Sidharth's good buddy Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaaz Badesha.





It's a lively song with a lot of energy. Sidharth's adventure is the focus of the film. Shehnaaz has been carefully working on the tune, making sure it's a fitting homage. The song will be a solo, with Shukla's voice. The music video will be simple and lyrical.







