Sidharth Malhotra says that he is a great believer in luck!!

Sidharth Malhotra has worked very hard to be where he is. He posted this picture with the caption ‘I am a great believer in luck, and I find the harder I work, the more I have of it’. Both his co-stars from SOTY got early fame because of their godfathers and background support but Sidharth was lost somewhere in the dim light until now. Sidharth’s hard work and patience have played like a luck factor in his life and look where he is right now!!