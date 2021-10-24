Sidharth Malhotra is set to star in Rohit Shetty's cop series

Director Rohit Shetty is all set for his much-awaited movie Sooryavanshi. The movie is one of the most anticipated ones, especially now that the theatres are functioning after a gap of a year and a half





Next up is a collaboration between Rohit Shetty and Sidharth Malhotra. According to sources, the project would be a cop-themed web series that will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Sidharth Malhotra will be a part of Rohit Shetty's cop franchise.





Sidharth Malhotra and Rohit Shetty have been contemplating a possible partnership for a time now, and with this online show, everything has finally fallen into place. It will premiere next year, under the direction of rookie Sushwanth Prakash.





Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, and Tiger Shroff were rumoured to be the leads in the series earlier this year; who do you want to see in the series?