Silk Pillow Covers - Are They Worth The Hype! #BeautyTruthBomb

I have been using a silk pillowcase by the brand The Minimal Co made from 100% mulberry silk. I have been watching that a lot of beauty bloggers talk about the advantages of using a silk pillowcase in their YouTube videos and reels.

I have been using silk pillow covers for the last 6 months which help to prevent skin problems and help reduce frizz, friction, and tangles in the hair. Silk pillowcases also make a smooth surface for your skin and hair to glide over – with less resistance on your skin and less frizz in your hair. Silk also has a cooling property which makes me feel so luxurious to lie on.

A proven beauty accessory recommended by beauty bloggers, hairdressers, and also a go-to product for celebrities. While Cotton pillowcases absorb moisture from our skin and hair while we sleep which causes wrinkles on the face and hair breakage too.

Silk holds your skin moisture, which means the night serums and lotions you apply on your face, won't be drawn away from your face anymore. The natural fibers of silk are hypo-allergenic and are excellent for sensitive skin. We spend 1/3rd of our lives sleeping. Investing in a silk pillowcase is the best way to prevent all skin and hair problems.

I highly recommend this product to everyone. Go ahead and make this investment, pamper yourself as it is worth it!