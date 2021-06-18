Silk Pillow Covers – Get up & Glow!

I have been seeing a lot of beauty bloggers talk about the benefits of sleeping on silk pillow cases in their reels, so has my feed been populated with innumerable sponsored posts of silk pillow cases.

I decide to read about this further and found that silk pillow covers most definitely cause less creases on the skin and help reduce friction, frizz and tangles in the hair.

Silk pillowcases create a smooth surface for your hair and skin to glide over – with less friction there will be less creases on your skin and less frizz in your hair. Silk also has inherent cooling capabilities and feels so luxurious to lie on.

A proven beauty accessory recommended by dermatologists, hairdressers and has been a go-to product for celebrities worldwide.

While Cotton pillowcases absorb moisture from your skin and hair while you sleep causing sleep wrinkles and hair breakage, Silk allows your skin and hair to gently move across the pillow.

Silk retains your skin moisture, which means the night serums and lotions you use, won't be drawn away from your face anymore. The natural fibres of silk are hypo-allergenic and perfect for sensitive skin.

We spend 1/3rd of our lives sleeping. Investing in a silk pillowcase is the perfect way to effortless help your skin and hair. But because it's pricey and super delicate, you want to make sure you're investing in one that'll last.

After much research, I finally ordered one from The Minimal Co made from 100% mulberry silk. It's priced at 2099/- and if you prepay you get an additional discount of 15%. Go ahead and make this investment, pamper yourself as it is totally worth it!