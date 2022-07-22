Sima Taparia will return with season 2 of Indian Matchmaking in August.

With the release of the second season of the popular Netflix series "Indian Matchmaking," matchmaker Sima Taparia is back. Sima Taparia made the announcement about the show's premiere date on Instagram. Her article states that the second season of Indian Matchmaking will debut on Netflix on August 10. Sima posted the first few images from the upcoming season on her official Instagram page. Sima folds her hands in the first image, and in the following several images, we recognise a few known faces, including Aparna Shewakramani.





Netflix has also shared first glimpses from the show. Netflix shared photos from the sets of the show





Indian Matchmaking is a show that revolves around a matchmaker (Sima Taparia) from Mumbai. On the show, she meets her clients and sets them up with prospective partners. Some of her clients in the first season were Aparna, Pradhyuman, Akshay, Vyasar, Nadia, and Ankita. The second season will also feature an eclectic mix of clients.



