Singers Turning Into Actors, Is That Really Something Bollywood Needs Right Now?

Bollywood, in the past years have seen numerous singers with extraordinary talent, trying their luck into the industry and establishing themeselves as impeccable singers and then turning into full-time actors. This development has given us some amazing actors like Diljit Dosanjh and Aayushman Khurana, but do we really need all the more singers following the same suit?

The industry is big and there is unlimited opportunity for new talent but at the same time we still lack in independent music artists. What we apparently do not have is an independent music Industry strong enough to compete with ‘Bollywood’. Our music industry is majorly represented by Bollywood because of its omnipresence, and in a way, our current music scenario does not allow those independent singer and songwriters to surface or even survive unless they work with and for Bollywood.

All Bollywood songs are a part of a movie and thus they often have situational lyrics and the music video doesn't have high impact index. Inspirational music is rare, self-made identity is lost, thus we need existing musicians to focus on their art to create an independent musical experience for the country. Do you agree? Do you think we as a country need to have an independent music identity like other western countries?