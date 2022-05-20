Sitala Leaves Rookie Girl Group H1-KEY Five Months After Debut

H1-KEY's infamous member Sitala will be departing from the group.









On May 25, the rookie girl group's label, GLG, released an official statement to announce Sitala's departure. The agency stated that after lengthy discussions with the group and company Sitala had decided to leave due to personal reasons.









Additionally, the company stated that the remaining H1-KEY members plan to resume activities as a trio.









Debuting earlier this year, the four member group came under lot of controversy due to Sitala's anti-democratic background and her father's political ties in Thailand.