Skater Girl Review: A story for dreamers

People say if you dream big, you can achieve big, so never stop dreaming. Skater Girl is a story about dreamers and a young teen girl who dreams on wheels. Netflix dropped an Indian-American sports drama Skater Girl directed by Manjari Makijani that runs for 1 hour 49 minutes.

Skater Girl is a story about a young teen girl from the village Khempur situated in Udaipur. One day, a foreigner Jessica (Amy Maghera) comes to that rural village all way from London to search for a few answers about her own father who was from that village. There she meets Prerna (Rachel Saanchita Gupta) and a few other kids who are very interested in skateboarding. Eventually, they all learn skating but that followed many dangerous bends. How she will able to keep it ongoing in that village becomes a great question. Slowly and steadily Prerna's life changes and to know how you should definitely give it a watch.

The film touches a little bit of casteism and inequality between girls and boys but it will definitely warm your heart while watching it. The young kids have done a great job in acting. You will feel what they were feeling while skateboarding. Waheeda Rahman also has a cameo role in it. All in all, it's a feel-good movie!

What do you think? Will you give this a watch?