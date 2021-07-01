Skin care combinations to avoid: (Part 1)

1) Benzoyl peroxide+ Retinol: Using both of these ingredients together deactivates the effect of the other. Applying benzoyl peroxide, which is an infamous acne treatment, along with retinol, will oxidise the retinol, hence reducing its effectiveness.

2) Benzoyl peroxide+ Vitamin c: Benzoyl Peroxide will oxidise Vitamin C due to which there is no use of vitamin c. Hence it is highly advise to use these ingredients on alternate days or in different rotinues.

3) Peeling solution+ AHA/BHA - this is a must to avoid unless you want to ripout your skin barrier. Peeling solution already contain high % of AHA and BHA in them. After using them your skin is wholly exfoliated and it needs hydration. Again using a AHA or BHA product is totally senseless and will burn your skin.

4) Peeling solution+ Retinol- again this is another combination to wholly avoid. Retinol is one of the most strongest actives available. Even generally a lot of care must be taken while using retinol as it has high chances of irritation. Using such a potent product on a skin which just got well exfoliated will invite a hell trouble.