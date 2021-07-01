Skin care combinations to avoid: (Part 2)

5) Retinol+ AHA- Both vitamin A derivatives, like retinol and retinoids, and alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs),speed skin cell turnover and increase collagen production for glowy, healthy skin.Because they both exfoliate the outer layer of skin, they possess potentially irritating side effects, when used in combination.

6) Two products with same actives- The main concern with this is that excess of a active causes irritation and skin barrier damage. Increased irritation is a sign that the skin barrier is disrupted, which only boosts the likelihood of suffering side effects from active ingredients.

7) Retinol + BHA- both are great for acne but when used together each can dry out the skin, so together they should be combined with caution. The risk is overdrying, which can lead to irritation and make the situation worse. It can not just make acne worst but also leads to extream dryness and barrier damage.