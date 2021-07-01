Skin care combinations to avoid: (Part 3)

8) Physical exfoliators and chemical exfoliators- Chemical exfoliants like AHAs and BHAs or help in sloughing off dead skin layer. Physical exfoliators help in using mechanical process of scrubbing to remove dead cells. Combining the two or overdoing these processes can result in micro tears on the skin. When you do both these processes together, they can dry out skin, make it flaky, cause irritation and breakouts instead of giving you smooth and supple skin. I would suggest sticking to only one form of exfoliation preferably chemical exfoliation.

9) Benzoyl peroxide+ hydroquinone- These active ingredients have dramatic effects on skin, but only when used right. Benzoyl peroxide is effective for acne, while hydroquinone is a skin lightening agent. Using them together can lead to serious skin-irritating effect, and also they may stain and scar the skin.

10) Retinol and vitamin c- both of these have amazing benefits. But again Retinol is something which must be handled very carefully. Vitamin c is a antioxidant which means it is best used in morning under sunscreen. And Retinol is a ingredient which is to be used only at night. When layered together they will highly disturb pH and cause drying. So it's best to use Vitamin C during daytime and Retinol at nighttime.