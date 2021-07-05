Skin Illuminate Face Serum @mamaearth.in

Net vol: 30ml

MRP: 599 INR

Directions for use: After cleansing, toning and towel drying face. Apply dots all over the face and neck. Gently massage in an upward circular motion. Follow up with Oil-free moisturizer. Apply twice a day.

Claims: Reduces hyperpigmentation. Brightens face. Firms skin and reduces fine lines. Suits all skin types.

Key Ingredients

|| Vitamin C - minimizing the appearance of fine lines, makes skin smoother, helps skin to heal.

|| Nymphaea Alba Flower Extract - nourishing, moisturizing and regenerating effect on the skin, brightens complexion, helps in reduction of fine lines and scars.

|| Turmeric - contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory components, provides glow to the skin.

|| Squalane - detoxifier, boosts hydration, has antioxidants which fight with skin damage and free radicals, has anti-inflammatory properties. . .

Her experience with the product:

It comes in a pump bottle packaging & comes with a pump dispenser. It is very sturdy, easy to use and travel friendly. The product is really lightweight and has a mild fragrance. Two pumps of the product are enough for the entire face, it lasts for about 2 months easily. My sister started using this product in February and it lasted up to April. She has oily skin type and it works really well for her. The product does what it claims. It is very gentle on the skin. She used it twice a day. It gives a nice subtle glow when applied. It doesn't feel greasy at all, even in summers. As this serum contains Vitamin C, it also helped lighten her acne marks. It was plus point of using this serum. It didn't help much with pigmentation. But brightened her skin to some extent. Also, she didn't find any difference with fine lines.

She recommends this product for anyone with dull skin, fine lines and acne scars. If you have dry or normal skin type, follow up with a good moisturizer. If you are using at day time follow up with sunscreen and you are good to go.