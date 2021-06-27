Skin purging v/s Breakouts

Often people get confused but purging and breakouts are completely different. Right from root cause to the area where they occur, both are wholly different.

Purging is a temporary phase faced by our skin when a new active which increases cell tir over is introduced in the routine. It occurs as the all the dirt, excess oil, dead skin is pulled out of the pores on to the skin's surface. It can be in the form of blackheads, whiteheads or pimples. It typically lasts for 4-6 weeks after which it subsides. Purging occurs in the area where you generally get pimples. Acne fighting, anti ageing or exfoliators generally cause the skin to purge.

Breakouts are pimples which occur when the pores are clogged with gunk. It can occur any where on our face and at any time. Breakout could also indicate an allergic reaction to any one of the ingredients in the formulation.

Purging generally happen uniformly on your skin and they don't leave a blemish unless you pick them which isn't the case with breakouts. It can be a bit typically to differentiate if your skin is undergoing purging or breakout. Wait and see till 4-6 weeks, if the pimples aren't reducing or stopping then it means you are reacting to some ingredient in the formulation and immediately discontinue it's usage.