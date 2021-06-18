A skin saver sunscreen- Clinique Broad Spectrum SPF 50 sunscreen

A sunscreen does so much for your skin. It is undoubtedly an essential and it is very important to choose the right one with maximum benefits. I recently came across the Clinique Broad Spectrum SPF 50 sunscreen, when I was looking for a new sunscreen to try, and was much excited to use this as soon as I read it's properties. Clinique's this sunscreen is created with innovative SolarSmart technology that stabilizes high-level protection against the aging and burning effects of UVA and UVB rays. How amazing is that? It also triggers a repair that helps prevent signs of aging. With this it also has a great fragrance and feels light on the skin. I just wish it came in more quantity. I'm going to make it a regular product on my shelf. Would you try it?