Skincare and Makeup in one product! Yes, it is finally here!

Forest Essentials recently launched their natural makeup collection which is all natural, cruelty-free and crafted from fresh and seasonal ingredients.

Excited to try it out I ordered for the Gulaabi Noor Nikhaar Cheek Tint. Absolutely fell in love with this cheek tint which is blendable and so smooth on my skin. It is extremely light on the skin and instantly gives a natural flush of color to my cheeks.

This cheek tint has sweet almond oil and moringa oil which nourishes skin and the color comes from natural pigments of rose and beetroot. Love Forest Essentials for coming up with such products that give a natural beauty and make my skin glow at the same time.