Skincare Blends You Need In Your Life #BeautyTruthBomb

We all have one or another skin care problem. Some have issues with oily skin, dry skin, uneven texture of the skin, acne, tanning, etc. So here is a guide for you

Acne Blend – Salicylic Acid + Retinol

Salicylic acid and retinol help to fight against acne, open out the pores and helps to increase cell turnover. It is also known as beta hydroxy acid which helps to prevent future breakout. It works best for whiteheads and blackheads.

Retinol helps with sun damage and reduces the signs of aging. It improves the skin texture, fine line and brings brightness to the skin. Retinol can make your skin more sensitive to the sun, so it is important to use sunscreen with at least SPF 30 every day - even when it looks cloudy.

Oily Blend – Witch Hazel + Zinc

Witch hazel is inflammatory which acts as an astringent by drying out your acne blemishes. It is also used for the treatment of sunburns, tightens your pores, and also cleanses your skin of excess oil.

Zinc protects our skin from harmful UV rays and also it helps our skin to heal. It acts as an antioxidant. You can use zinc in moisturizer and zinc. It helps to relieve irritation and redness. Also, reduces oil production and helps to clear acne-causing bacteria from the skin.

Dryness Blend – Glycerine +Hyaluronic Acid

Glycerine works wonders on the skin. It acts as a humectant. It helps to hydrate your skin, relieve dryness, and makes the skin very soft. Also, even out the skin texture and improve the appearance of dark spots, age spots, and scars.

Hyaluronic acids act as a humectant which helps the skin to hold on water and makes the skin more supple. It moisturizes the skin and repairs skin. Also, gives a natural glow to your face and reduces the open pores on the face.

Texture Blend – Vitamin C and Niacinamide

Vitamin C is considered one of the best anti-aging ingredients for the skin. It reduces redness, hyperpigmentation, promotes collagen production by giving hydration to your skin. Also, it is considered a hero ingredient that prevents our skin from sun damage.

Niacinamide is essential which has vitamin B3. It regulates oil production and minimizes the pore appearance. Also. Helps in treating acne issues on the face.

Which blend suits your skin type?