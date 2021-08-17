Skincare Ingredients That You Should Never Mix #BeautyTruthBomb

When it comes to using a skincare ingredient you should never use the products with the same formulas because it will reduce their effectiveness. The pH levels of both the ingredients can clash and one will act effectively. So, there is no point in using the same active ingredients at the same time.

Benzoyl peroxide and retinoids

Retinoids are commonly used to treat acne as they unclog the pores and exfoliate your skin. Benzoyl peroxide is used to treat whiteheads because it helps in reducing oil secretion. This is the reason you cannot combine it with benzoyl peroxide as it will cause further illness and dryness on your skin. They both deactivate because of their pH levels.

Alpha hydroxy acids and retinoids

The promise of fresh, improved collagen production and exfoliated skin has given AHAs like lactic acids many fans. AHA’s and retinol can cause the stimulation of collagen and cell turnover. If you combine them, it can irritate your skin, burns, acne, etc. Both will make the skin sensitive by making skin thinner and removing dead skin cells. So do not use them both at the same time.

Retinoids and Vitamin C

Vitamin C is an antioxidant that is used to prevent pigmentation and sun damage. It is responsible to detox the skin and pigmentation. Whereas retinol is a vitamin. When retinoids and vitamin C are used together can irritate.

Salicylic acid and retinoids

Salicylic acid penetrates and dissolves the fats between the cells. These help in binding a cell together and form the outer layer of the skin. It helps in treating blackheads, whiteheads and unclogs the pores.