Skirts and Skorts what is the difference?

A skort is much more athletic than a skirt. While some skirts are designed to be worn while playing tennis or swimming, the skort is a more versatile option if you're running, walking, riding a bike, playing golf, or engaging in another type of physical activity. Skirts have no material between the legs, whereas skorts do. Skorts are a cross between skirts and shorts; the material between the legs is less visible because the outside remains the same length and goes round, giving the appearance of a skirt. Only inside a skort will you find a divider, which you will not find in a skirt.