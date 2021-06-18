Is SLB gathering all his past actors to create a magnum opus for Netflix series Heera Mandi?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has a string of films lined up. He's got his hands full with Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, but there's also upcoming Heera Mandi. The project is supposedly going to be a big-budget one, and will be a Netflix series. This is a first for SLB.

Added to that, Bollywood Hungama reported today that Madhuri Dixit will be roped in for a dance sequence! The last time the actress and director collaborated was for Devdas. SLB's flair for the dramatics in cinema means that the whole series is going to be extravagant. Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi are also apparently part of the series, and the cast looks beyond promising. Not long ago, it had been claimed that Alia Bhatt might play a central character in Heera Mandi, making it her second venture with SLB. Again, there's no confirmation of that yet, and other star names were also suggested including Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai.

If these reports are to be believed, do you think SLB is keeping details under wraps and assembling a cast of his past and present actors for a grand series?