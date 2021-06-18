A Sleep-In Mask For The Lips? Yes, please!

Presenting LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Berry. Laneige is a Korean brand which is taking the skin care market by storm with its emphasis on skin hydration through their central concept based on Advanced Water Science Technology.





Their berry lip sleeping mask is highly effective in retaining the moisture in lips and curing dry lips. I saw a difference in the texture of my lips overnight with this mask. I apply the adequate amount using the spatula. Keeping this mask overnight removes dead skin and provides abundant moisture to the lips. The next morning, I wipe my lips clean with a cotton pad and can feel the smoothness on my lips. The berry mix complex in the mask is rich in vitamin C and anti-oxidants which helps retain my natural lip colour and suppleness!