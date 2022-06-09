SM begins audition in search of new NCT members

SM Entertainment is on its way to adding more members to the 23-member group NCT. Although the group already has 3 different units, they have a plan of putting 1 or 2 more units.





People born between 2001 to 2008 are eligible to audition. On June 10, the poster for the recruitment was released that read "Welcome to the Neocity." The auditions will have two rounds, one online and one offline. The applicants who'll make it through the final round will be able to debut with NCT! Do you think it's a good decision by SM Entertainment to add more members?