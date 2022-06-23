SM Entertainment Introduces 3 New SM Rookies

SM Entertainment has announced their newest SM Rookie trio!









On July 2, SM Entertainment revealed three new male trainees via the SM Rookies Twitter account. Introduced as Eunseok, Seunghan and Shohei, it is unclear whether these three trainees might join SM Entertainment's multi-national boy group NCT or debut in a new boy group.









While nothing much is known about Eunseok and Seunghan aside from the fact that they were born in 2001 and 2002, respectively, netiznes did dig up information on Shohei. Born in 1997, Shohei's full name is said to be Matsushima Shohei. He is a former trainee of Avex, Japan's second largest entertainment company and was member of BxB, which disbanded in 2018. In BxB, Shohei took on the role of rapping and dancing.









The SM Rookies system was last seen active in December 2018, before Xiaojun, Hendery and Yangyang graduated by officially announcing their debut in NCT's subunit, WayV.