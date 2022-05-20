SM Entertainment responds to Kangta and Jung Yoomi's marriage rumours

Veteran Kpop artist Kangta and actress Jung Yoomi were wrapped in marriage rumours. Soon both of their agencies came forward and released statements.





Jung Yoo-MI's label Mystic Story stated, "Kangta and Jung Yoo Mi are dating with good feelings, but nothing is currently confirmed regarding any marriage plans." Meanwhile, SM Entertainment stated, "Kangta and Jung Yoo Mi are seeing each other with good feelings, but nothing is confirmed about their marriage." The couple previously went public with their relationship in February 2020.