Smell and Feel like a Rose with the Bath and Body Works Rose Champagne Body Cream.

I obsess over highly fragrant creams that stay on for long hours after application and moisturize my skin as well. This body cream tops the list of all the creams I have used so far! I am totally infatuated about this cream and use it sparingly as I am scared, that I am not going to get this one again as I bought it from their limited-edition range. It is great on your skin, deeply nourishing, long lasting and the smell.. oh my god! You have to smell it to believe how good it is. Enriched with Shea butter, aloe and Cocoa butter this cream is to good to be true! If you can get your hands on these, buy it without thinking twice.