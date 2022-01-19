SM's girl group GOT The Beat breaks this BTS record within 18 days of debut amidst controversy

SM's new "ace girl group" GOT The Beat made their debut earlier this January with their track "Step Back." The group, which consists of SM's female idols from four different generations, BoA, SNSD's Taeyeon and Hyoyeon, Red Velvet's Seulgi and Wendy, aespa's Karina and Winter, is a female counterpart for Super M.





On its debut, it was being expected that the group's first track would turn out to be a huge success, little did they know that it would be embroiled in a controversy. The track "Step Back" is receiving backlash for its regressive and cliche lyrics along with an underwhelming performance by aespa's Winter. However, the song suddenly turned the tables by breaking one of the long-standing records of BTS.





Performance video of "Step Back" has successfully stayed at No. 1 position for sixteen consecutive days on the top music trending on Youtube Korea, becoming the first MV to stay at the first position for that long in the history of YouTube Korea. The record was previously held by BTS with their smash hit "Butter," however, it didn't sit right with some ARMYs who expressed their disappointment on comparison of BTS with a recently debuted group.





Anyway, it is definitely a feat that should be celebrated. Congratulations GOT!