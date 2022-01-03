SMTOWN LIVE 2022 breaks all records to become the most-streamed Korean online concert

Everyone flipped out when SM Entertainment announced an online concert “SMTOWN 2022: SMCU EXPRESS @KWANGYA.” featuring various SM artists including SHINee’s Onew, SHINee’s Key, SHINee’s Minho, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon and Hyoyeon, aespa, H.O.T.’s Kangta, BoA, TVXQ, Super Junior, EXO’s Kai, Red Velvet, NCT etc. On January 1, the concert recorded whopping 51 million streams from 161 different regions and became one of the most-streamed Korean online concerts.





It also featured the debut live performance by SM Entertainment’s new project girl group GOT the beat, which includes BoA, Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon and Taeyeon, Red Velvet’s Seulgi and Wendy, and aespa’s Karina and Winter. The concert turned out to be a huge success! Did you stream it?







