'Snowdrop' actor Jung Hae-in remembers Kim Mi-soo, shares pictures from the set after her sudden demise

It came as a shock when a news outlet announced the sudden tragic passing of Kim Mi -soo who passed away at the age of 31. The K-drama world is still morning the death of this talented rising actress which also includes the fellow cast members of 'Snowdrop' who had maintained a personal relationship with the actress. Recently, Jung Hae-in took to Instagram to share some heart-melting pictures of Kim Mi-soo from the set.





The actor posted twice, in the first never-seen-before pictures, the cast was seen celebrating the birthday of Kim Mi-soo while she was holding a cake, smiling brightly. In the second post, Mi-soo was posing with fellow cast members including BLACKPINK's Jisoo. The other cast also shared some beautiful pictures remembering the deceased and shared their feelings in the captions.





'Snowdrop' is a pre-produced series that makes it Kim Mi-soo' last ever acting project. She was previously cast in 'Yumi's Cells', 'Hi Bye Mama', 'The School Nurse Files' etc. However, it has not been confirmed by JTBC yet that whether Kim Mi-soo's character will continue to appear in the drama, the decision will only be made after discussions with the actress' family.





More power to the family and friends during these difficult times.