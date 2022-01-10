'Snowdrop' actress Kim Mi-soo's father addresses rumours about the cause of her untimely death

'Snowdrop' fame Kim Mi-soo passed away at the age of 31, leaving everyone in shock. The cause of her death was kept a secret to respect the privacy of her family. However, many news outlets have been spreading unconfirmed speculations on her untimely death due to which the deceased's father took to an online community to extend his request to these media outlets.





He wrote "If You Look At Various Portal Articles And Comments, There Are Many Unconfirmed Speculative Reports And Articles. I’m So Worried That The Child’s Mother Will Collapse If She Sees Those Comments. So Please Refrain From Posting Speculative Comments About Her, I Ask Of You." Such inconsiderate behaviour is harming the family more.





Not only that, but one Youtube channel also claimed that Kim Mi-soo was not supportive of her ongoing drama 'Snowdrop' due to the controversy, to which her father refrained from making any comment, "When The Situation Is Settled In The Future, I Will Post My Opinion On Snowdrop. Thank You For Your Comfort And Interest In My Daughter And Family." Meanwhile, 'Snowdrop' which is a pre-produced drama has become Kim Mi-soo's last acting project.