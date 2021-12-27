'Snowdrop' ratings fluctuate - Did JTBC's special broadcasting plans work?

JTBC melodrama 'Snowdrop' struggles to maintain good ratings as it dipped down to its lowest with its third episode. The Jung Hae-in and Jisoo starrer has been receiving tremendous backlash due to the allegations of historical distortion. Last week JTBC announced that the three episodes of 'Snowdrop' will air for three consecutive days to ease out the concerns of viewers regarding the drama.





However, it seems like this strategy didn't do any wonders for the drama as it dipped down in the range of 1% ratings with its third episode and then dropped down further with its fourth episode. Regardless, JTBC is adamant to continue with the drama despite strict criticism from the viewers.





Nevertheless, 'Snowdrop' did see a rise in ratings with its fifth and final episode of the week when it almost reached the mark of 3%, this fluctuation in ratings could be a good sign for the drama, could this mean that the concerns of Korean viewers' are being answered. Will the drama continue to grow? What do you think?